$233.07 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report $233.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.50 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $160.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $968.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $963.10 million to $983.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.28 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Oxford Industries stock remained flat at $$97.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

