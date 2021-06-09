240,000 Shares in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Bought by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 140,402 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACET traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,726. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.46.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $252,588.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

