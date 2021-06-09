25,072 Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

MMYT stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

