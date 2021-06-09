25,614 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $158.00. 9,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

