27,780 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

