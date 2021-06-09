28,033 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Shares of XM opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.36. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.