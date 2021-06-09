$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $859.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 297%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $14.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $15.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $17.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $821,755. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

