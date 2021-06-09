$335.47 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to announce sales of $335.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.69 million. Vonage posted sales of $310.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Vonage stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. Vonage has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

