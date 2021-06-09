3,386 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 228,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 50,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 325,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 176,036 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

EMR opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

