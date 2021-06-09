$36.96 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce sales of $36.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.51 million to $37.40 million. Greenlane reported sales of $32.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $156.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.93 million to $156.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $205.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of GNLN remained flat at $$4.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $8.73.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $180,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,930 shares in the company, valued at $658,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,500 shares of company stock worth $682,445. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 3,762.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 613,501 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Greenlane by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

