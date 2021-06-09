4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 9th (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FDMT) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 9th. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had issued 8,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $193,200,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of FDMT opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $714.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,690,000 after acquiring an additional 205,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

