$55.30 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce $55.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.90 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $58.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $219.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.67 million to $227.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $207.89 million, with estimates ranging from $204.87 million to $210.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

