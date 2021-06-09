5,785 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.94%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

