$6.83 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report $6.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.74 billion and the highest is $6.89 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $27.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $7.41 on Friday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 197,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,233. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.28.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,213. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $23,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after buying an additional 610,906 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $16,761,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $4,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.