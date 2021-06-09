$7.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post sales of $7.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.82 billion and the highest is $7.89 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $6.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $33.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.17 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $35.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.01. 123,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,981. The company has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

