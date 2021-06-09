$793.09 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report $793.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.90 million. Albemarle reported sales of $764.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.82. 17,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,124. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $2,723,547. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

