795 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 795 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $384.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

