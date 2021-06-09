$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Geron reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%.

GERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 741.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 1,302,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,631. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $477.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.