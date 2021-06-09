8PAY Price Tops $0.0355 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $359,385.00 and $21,647.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00062001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00232349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00213599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.93 or 0.01280407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,913.77 or 1.00024876 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

