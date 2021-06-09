8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 million-143.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.26 million.

EGHT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. 2,405,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,724. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

In other news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

