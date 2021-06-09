$973.60 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report sales of $973.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $973.20 million and the highest is $974.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $931.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $2,134,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.88. 2,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,494. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

