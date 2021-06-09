ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.53. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.