Abulaba (AAA) Trading 77.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $781.68 and approximately $5.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 77.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00067881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.19 or 0.00901092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.57 or 0.08883576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048945 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

