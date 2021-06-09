Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $33,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $182,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,092,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,004,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 90,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 296,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRTEA opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

