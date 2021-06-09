Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 285,289 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285,289 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $78,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $228.93 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.20. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of -65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

