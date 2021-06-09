Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 59.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 519,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $73,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $202.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.