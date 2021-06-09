Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.93. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.86, with a volume of 3,981 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadian Timber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$25.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is currently 61.21%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

