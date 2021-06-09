Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report $12.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.65 billion and the highest is $12.94 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $49.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $53.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

ACN stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.11. 1,166,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,403. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.62. Accenture has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

