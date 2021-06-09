Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 million-5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 million.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.