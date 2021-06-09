Adams Wealth Management Has $352,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $79.96. 3,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of -160.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.