Adams Wealth Management Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

