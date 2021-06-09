Adams Wealth Management Makes New $958,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,832 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Sunrun comprises approximately 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. FMR LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,980 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,333. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

