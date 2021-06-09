Adams Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,544 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,606,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

