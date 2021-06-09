Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ADPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. 39,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,142. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,183.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,544 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 170,882 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

