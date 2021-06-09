Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Invests $9.49 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,000. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 9.7% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.12. 19,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,283. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

