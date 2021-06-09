Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) PT Raised to C$2.25

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:ADVZF remained flat at $$0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. 31,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,583. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90.
About Adventus Mining
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.