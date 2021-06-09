Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) PT Raised to C$2.25

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ADVZF remained flat at $$0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. 31,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,583. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

