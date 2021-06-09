Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

AEM opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

