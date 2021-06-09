Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $187,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 37.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $228,349.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,778.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,037 shares of company stock worth $27,096,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $354.72 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $357.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

