Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.88. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

