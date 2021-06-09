Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,279 shares of company stock worth $19,293,170. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

NASDAQ STX opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

