Advisory Research Inc. Has $14.38 Million Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 76.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,606 shares during the quarter. Tupperware Brands comprises about 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

NYSE:TUP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,440. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.22.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 58,372 shares of company stock worth $1,471,080. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

