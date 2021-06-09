Advisory Research Inc. Invests $34.89 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,596,742 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,889,000. Devon Energy comprises 2.5% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,725,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,102,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,438,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. 105,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,844,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

