Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 115,575 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 476.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 115,575 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,836,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE:APAM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,723. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

