Advisory Research Inc. Sells 12,244 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. Core-Mark accounts for 1.3% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Core-Mark worth $19,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark stock remained flat at $$46.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

