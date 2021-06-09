Advisory Research Inc. Sells 7,041 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ STAA traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $144.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,545. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.30 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.39.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,961 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,334. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

