Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 81,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,716. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Aegon by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.