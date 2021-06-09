aelf (ELF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.11 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, aelf has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $126.31 million and $27.11 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00122034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00068608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.53 or 0.00938571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.52 or 0.09258600 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.