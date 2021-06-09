Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $31.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,566. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of -0.13.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth $3,540,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth $1,424,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.