Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.43 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.45.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,185. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

