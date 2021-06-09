Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading Down 16.7%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) was down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 74,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$348.83 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.

Africa Energy Company Profile (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

